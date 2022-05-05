Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY FOR ALL OF NORTHERN ARIZONA RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Alpine, Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Dilkon, Doney Park, Eagar-Springerville, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Fredonia, Ganado, Grand Canyon, Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook, Jacob Lake, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, North Rim, Pinetop- Lakeside, Saint Johns, Shonto, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City, Valle, Whiteriver, Williams, Window Rock and Winslow. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
