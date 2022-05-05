ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert, Piute Walker Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, South End of the Upper Sierra, Tehachapi area, and the Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County; Sheep Range WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Strong winds have begun to gradually diminish this evening with improving conditions expected for the remainder of the night.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING Wind speeds have decreased below advisory values. The Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 11 PM MST. Locally gusty conditions may continue overnight downwind of the higher terrain with gusts 30-40 mph possible.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
City
Carson City, NV
County
Douglas County, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 90 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern San Juan Mountains/Upper Rio Grande Valley, and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park, White Mountains of Inyo County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Death Valley National Park; White Mountains of Inyo County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Strong winds have begun to gradually diminish this evening with improving conditions expected for the remainder of the night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM MDT/600 AM CDT/ for south central and southwestern South Dakota. Target Area: Bennett; Todd A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Todd and southeastern Bennett Counties through 1130 PM MDT/1230 AM CDT/ At 1048 PM MDT/1148 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southern Lacreek Wildlife Refuge, or 10 miles southeast of Martin, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Tuthill around 1055 PM MDT. Vetal around 1105 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Harrington, Upper Cut Meat, He Dog, Grass Mountain and Parmelee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Greater Lake Tahoe Area#15 06 00#The Lake Wind Advisory#The Wind Advisory
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon; Western Clark and Southern Nye County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Strong winds have begun to gradually diminish this evening, though some pockets of wind gusts over 40 mph will remain possible for another couple of hours. Overall, improving conditions are expected for the remainder of the night.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Pockets of strong winds persist near Independence this evening but will gradually ease through midnight. With the coverage of high winds diminishing, the high wind warning will be allowed to expire on time.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWES COUNTIES At 1111 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Box Butte Dam, or 14 miles southwest of Hay Springs, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1101PM, a wind gust of 84 MPH was reported 5 miles southeast of Alliance. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wild Horse Butte and Chadron St Park. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Frederick; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Eastern Grant, Eastern Pendleton, Eastern Mineral, Western Pendleton and Hardy Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221...222...225...226...227...228...229 and 230, which includes the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano, western Las Animas, Fremont, Teller, El Paso and Pueblo Counties A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 10 AM Monday morning through 9 PM Monday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...231...232 233...234...235...236 and 237, which includes the all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley and the southeast plains A Fire Weather Watch is now in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223...224 225...226...227...228...229...230...233 and 237...which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235 AND 236 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235 AND 236 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Strong winds will occur during the afternoon and evening hours through Tuesday evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY FOR ALL OF NORTHERN ARIZONA RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Alpine, Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Dilkon, Doney Park, Eagar-Springerville, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Fredonia, Ganado, Grand Canyon, Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook, Jacob Lake, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, North Rim, Pinetop- Lakeside, Saint Johns, Shonto, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City, Valle, Whiteriver, Williams, Window Rock and Winslow. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sanpete Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sanpete Valley; Upper Sevier River Valleys HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Upper Sevier River Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRETY OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 8. * Timing...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 1 AM CDT very early Tuesday morning.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy