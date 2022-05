After Carl the Rooster showed up in Matt Stebly's life a couple of years ago, the bird became a local celebrity of sorts in Ocean Springs, Miss. Carl would "wake up and mosey around town and get a bagel at the bagel shop," Stebly, an artist and tattoo shop owner, told The Washington Post. "He had his rounds that he would visit every day."

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO