ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

St. Mathew’s House continues distributing food amid move to new facility

By Nicolette Perdomo
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAJsB_0fThVFsg00

NAPLES, Fla. – Usually, St. Matthew’s House has several food drives a week — but right now they’re working with a temporary warehouse to supply food to the community.

Thursday’s distribution is at Center Point Community Church in Naples from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m.

ABC7 was at last week’s only food drive, where it was so busy they ran out of food early.

St. Matthew’s House is seeing an increase because of inflation.

They also expect to feed more families as school lets out.

“We’re so grateful we are able to continue feeding our families,” said Lorna Mclain, Food Assistance Director of St. Matthew’s House. “We’re able to continue our distributions. Right now, the space that we’re at, it’s going to be filled with food, produce, pantry bags.”

ABC7 confirmed more than 25,000 families received meals in April.

They say it would’ve been closer to 30,000 if distributions weren’t cut short. The number has been increasing all year.

Comments / 0

Related
L. Cane

The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Society
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
WINKNEWS.com

Research finds airborne toxins in Southwest Florida

There’s new information about airborne toxins in Southwest Florida as research expands. Concerns are growing about the impact on the community and the air we breathe. The Calusa Waterkeeper set up air samplers in various locations around Lee County last year after the red tide and blue-green algae outbreak in 2018.
LEE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Venerable Bonaventure Resort & Spa will be demolished to make way for apartment project

The Bonaventure Resort & Spa, a West Broward playground for the rich and famous and meeting place for conventioneers, is nearing the end of a four-decade run after its sale to a developer that wants to build an apartment complex at the Weston property. The hotel has been closed and will be demolished to make way for an apartment project, a real estate agent involved in the deal said. But the ...
WESTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Distributions#Charity#St Matthew S House
NBC 2

Dump truck fire sparks near Olive Garden in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A dump truck caught fire leaving the remains of the truck engine burnt in front of the Olive Garden at Fifth Ave South in Naples on Saturday. The Naples Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene and and kept the fire confined to the engine and cab which melted after the incident.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy