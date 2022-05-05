Enjoy today with lots of sunshine!

Well, at least we got a break from the spring pollen. That's about the only nice thing you can say about the cloudy, damp, and cool weather we’ve been experiencing going back to Friday. Saturday was certainly a wet and raw day, with rain, sometimes heavy, temperatures only between 45 and 50 degrees for many, and brisk winds adding an extra chill to the air. For Mother's Day, we can expect stubborn morning clouds and perhaps a leftover early shower or two slowly giving way to some sunshine, more likely the farther north and west you travel. Sunshine becomes more prevalent moving through next week, but an onshore easterly breeze will slow what would have been an otherwise quick and impressive warm up. So, we'll climb slowly through the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then finally back into the 70s (where we should be for this time of May) later in the week, staying dry all the while.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO