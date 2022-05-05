FLETCHER, NC - Sandra Blankenship, 56, Fletcher, NC passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence. Born in Sullivan County, TN on October 17, 1965, to late Raleigh “Wayne” and Jeanette Dean Bledsoe. In addition to her...
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Dora Lee Tonker, our beloved Mom, 93 took her Heavenly Flight on May 5, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The Lord Blessed her with a long life and she would have been 94 on July 27. She is resting in the Arms of Jesus. Free from all her pain. She was born in Harlan, KY. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Zion’s Chapel in Big Stone Gap, VA. Mom enjoyed her camper at Douglas Lake Campground with her family for almost 30 years. She also loved working outside in her flowers and garden. She was loved by all that knew her, and she loved everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Ed Tonker, her sons Donnie and Gene Tonker, her son in law, Wayne Still, grandson Joshua Still, her parents, Hearl & Mae Flanary, sisters, Marie Winsby, , Brothers, Hubert, Chester, Leonard, Bobby Jack, Larry and Eddie Flanary Survivors who will miss and cherish her memory are her four daughters and their families: Norma and Fred Gregory, Barbara Still, Dianne and Bobby Mabe, and Faye and Danny Lawson. Sisters, Donna Parsons of Kingsport ,TN. Jessie Rutledge of Duffield, VA. Her grandchildren were her Pride and Joy! Granddaughters: Lesia (Roy) Marcum, Kim (Dwayne) McKee Amber Gregory, April Cordle, and Susan Begley. Grandsons: Heath Mabe (Fiancé Krissy) and Cody Mabe (Fiancé Jess) Great grandchildren: Christopher Gregory, Abbi & Sarah McConaghy, Aimee & Casey McKee, Paige Begley (Fiancé Skylar)and Summer (Kyle) Corbett and Harper Mabe and great-great granddaughterJuliet Light. We are heartbroken, but we rejoice in the Lord’s Promise that we will see her again. Praise His Holy Name. I Corinthians 15 “There is Hope in Jesus” Services will be private. Her family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dora Lee Tonker.
MT. PLEASANT, SC - Angela Blakely Bevins, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Mt. Pleasant, SC after a brief illness. Angie was born in Greeneville, TN, she resided in Kingsport and was a Sullivan High School graduate, class of 1971. She attended ETSU, earning her BS degree and later she received an online degree from American Military University. For the past 16 years she was employed as circulation technician at Joint Base Charleston Library. Angie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Order of the Eastern Star, Summerville, SC Chapter 143 and had been a life-time member of OES for over 50 years.
YUMA, VA – Jeffery Lynn Haynes, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 11, 1956 in Sullivan County, TN, the son of the late Charles (Shorty) and Claudia Haynes. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles Scott Haynes.
DUFFIELD, VA - Lucy May Jessee, 83, of the Cliff Mountain community, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap. She was a lifelong resident of Cliff Mountain. She loved gardening, quilting, crocheting, and especially spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a Christian.
Gerrell Lequieu, 87, much-beloved wife and mother, passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2022. Gerrell was born on October 2, 1934 to Jess and Martha Honeycutt in Buladean, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother Emma Honeycutt and her sister, Lorena Webb. Gerrell is survived by...
KINGSPORT - Richard A. Cowden, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT - Jason “Fletch” Fletcher, 52, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital after a lengthy illness. His arrangements may be viewed, and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT - Beth Prewitt Taylor, 50, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT - Brenda Kay Riner, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
JONESVILLE, VA - Darrell W. Snodgrass, aged 73, passed away on May 5, 2022 following a tragic accident at his home. Darrell was a life-long resident of Lee County and was a member of the Rose Hill Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed spending time working on various projects outside and particularly enjoyed helping others with their yard work. Some of his favorite times were spent mowing the yard and enjoying time with his family and grandchildren. He was a kind-hearted person who would do anything to help others in need. Darrell was a remarkable man who took on a ready-made family and helped raise four accomplished young daughters.
ROSE HILL, VA - Lenora Cottrell 85 of Rose Hill, joined her heavenly father on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com.
KINGSPORT - Kimberly Jean Gillenwater, 44, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life for Kimberly will be held Monday 9th, at 5 pm at Shades of Grace Campus at 510 Gibson Mill Rd. in Kingsport. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored...
ROGERSVILLE - Timothy "Tim" Arnott Ryan, age 55, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 6, 2022. Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, May 9, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Grigsby -Arnott Family...
BLOUNTVILLE - Joe E. Anderson, age 87, of Blountville, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and instrumental in the lives of his family and adored his grandchildren. The family will receive friends...
KINGSPORT - Genevieve Condry, 79, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 15, 1942, in Kingsport, to the late Robert and Nadine Condry. Genevieve was a loving, kind and “big hearted” Christian lady who enjoyed sewing, reading and...
BRISTOL, TN – Lanie Balingan Swift, 42, went to her Heavenly Home peacefully with her loving family by her side. A visitation will be held at 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Crossroads United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Randy Lantz officiating and Rev. G. Christian Swift will provide a prayer.
CHUCKEY, TN./BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Carolyn Yose Bledsoe, 75, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn. She was born and raised in the Jasper Community of Duffield, Va. She lived in various locations, as her husband, Frank, changed employment. Carolyn was a RN at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for several years. She had lived in Chuckey for the past 20 years. She was a member of the Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Fall Branch, Tn.
