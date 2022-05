JONESVILLE, VA - Darrell W. Snodgrass, aged 73, passed away on May 5, 2022 following a tragic accident at his home. Darrell was a life-long resident of Lee County and was a member of the Rose Hill Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed spending time working on various projects outside and particularly enjoyed helping others with their yard work. Some of his favorite times were spent mowing the yard and enjoying time with his family and grandchildren. He was a kind-hearted person who would do anything to help others in need. Darrell was a remarkable man who took on a ready-made family and helped raise four accomplished young daughters.

LEE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO