Irene (Williams) Light

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Dora Lee Tonker, our beloved Mom, 93 took her Heavenly Flight on May 5, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The Lord Blessed her with a long life and she would have been 94 on July 27. She is resting in the Arms of Jesus. Free from all her pain. She was born in Harlan, KY. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Zion’s Chapel in Big Stone Gap, VA. Mom enjoyed her camper at Douglas Lake Campground with her family for almost 30 years. She also loved working outside in her flowers and garden. She was loved by all that knew her, and she loved everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Ed Tonker, her sons Donnie and Gene Tonker, her son in law, Wayne Still, grandson Joshua Still, her parents, Hearl & Mae Flanary, sisters, Marie Winsby, , Brothers, Hubert, Chester, Leonard, Bobby Jack, Larry and Eddie Flanary Survivors who will miss and cherish her memory are her four daughters and their families: Norma and Fred Gregory, Barbara Still, Dianne and Bobby Mabe, and Faye and Danny Lawson. Sisters, Donna Parsons of Kingsport ,TN. Jessie Rutledge of Duffield, VA. Her grandchildren were her Pride and Joy! Granddaughters: Lesia (Roy) Marcum, Kim (Dwayne) McKee Amber Gregory, April Cordle, and Susan Begley. Grandsons: Heath Mabe (Fiancé Krissy) and Cody Mabe (Fiancé Jess) Great grandchildren: Christopher Gregory, Abbi & Sarah McConaghy, Aimee & Casey McKee, Paige Begley (Fiancé Skylar)and Summer (Kyle) Corbett and Harper Mabe and great-great granddaughterJuliet Light. We are heartbroken, but we rejoice in the Lord’s Promise that we will see her again. Praise His Holy Name. I Corinthians 15 “There is Hope in Jesus” Services will be private. Her family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dora Lee Tonker.

2 DAYS AGO