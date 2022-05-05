The One Ingredient You Should Look For In Your Shampoo To Prevent Hair Loss

Thinning hair is a common concern for women. Not only is it frustrating, but and it can also totally damage your confidence. If you’re struggling to keep your hair thick , you’re not alone; many people experience hair loss for a myriad of reasons. This annoying beauty issue could be caused by stress, a hormonal imbalance, and nutrient deficiencies—or, it could simply be a natural result of aging. It may even be hereditary.

Alternatively, though, hair loss can also be caused by hair-thinning ingredients found in your shampoo, conditioner, and other products. Luckily, there are also many ingredients that can work to combat the issue.

To learn more about the best solutions for hair loss, we spoke to Celebrity Hair Stylist Michael Canale , who told us all about the number one hair-thickening shampoo ingredient to look for. In Canale’s opinion, the best shampoo options to combat thinning hair are those that contain B-5.

Vitamin B-5

Next time you're browsing the shampoo aisle in search of the best solution for hair loss, take a look at the ingredients listed on each bottle. Canale says any thickening shampoo that contains vitamin B-5 is typically a great option.

Vitamin B-5, or pantothenic acid, is a water-soluble B vitamin that can be extremely helpful in thickening hair and preventing hair loss. It's also highly moisturizing. Canale says it's one of the most common ingredients in hair-thickening shampoo—and for good reason! When used regularly, B-5 strengthens your hair follicles and works to thicken each individual piece of your hair.

"This ingredient swells the hair shaft, plumping each strand of hair to give it a thicker and more voluminous appearance," Canale explains.

Additionally, Canale notes that sulfides may be another helpful shampoo ingredient to prevent hair loss, thanks to the fact that they get your hair as clean as possible. On the other hand, though, you may want to steer clear of sulfides if you have keratin-treated hair, as they work to remove keratins.

"A minimal amount of sulfides in a shampoo will give your hair a deep clean and make it look thicker by washing out dirt and fattening oils," Canale explains, noting that this ingredient is great at "cleaning your hair to its fullest."

Clean hair is super important when it comes to promoting thicker hair, Canale goes on to say. "The secret to thick hair is keeping it oil-free! Oils weigh down your hair, giving it a flatter look with little volume," he warns.

Finally, Canale notes that ensuring you get ample nutrition from the food you eat and the supplements you take is another major key in preventing hair loss. Using shampoos that contain Vitamin B-5 and sulfides is one great place to start, but remember that, as Canale says, "You can also train your hair thickness by taking in the right proteins and nutrients." Got it!