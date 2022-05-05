AG Nessel champions victims advocacy at WISE Big Rapids

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (left) met with WISE Big Rapids director Jane Currie (right) this week to discuss funding and programs to assist victims of domestic and sexual abuse. (Photos courtesy of the attorney general's office)

BIG RAPIDS — Although National Crime Victim’s Week ended April 30 , Attorney General Dana Nessel has continued her tour of crime victim agencies throughout the state this week discussing needs and offering support.

Nessel stopped in at Women’s Information Services, Inc. in Big Rapids on Monday to visit with director Jane Currie and her staff.

“Last week was our crime victim’s week, where we acknowledge what crime victims go through and pledge to support them and protect them as best we can,” Nessel said. “I have been going around the state visiting safe houses and domestic violence shelters, and agencies that are involved with domestic violence and sexual assault.

“The program they have at WISE is very impressive,” she said. “They have very dedicated staffers and volunteers there and — let’s call it was it is — they are life savers. Because of them, sexual assault survivors have been able to escape their perpetrators, and they give them the resources to move on with their lives.”

Nessel added she was impressed not only with the work they do, but that they do it on a limited budget, handling nearly 165 clients a year, assisting with housing and other needs and connecting them with the resources they need to move on with their lives.

“That is 165 people, whose fortunes are directly tied to the good works of these agencies and the people that chose to advocate on behalf of people when they are at their most vulnerable,” Nessel said. “Thank God we have people like the full time staffers as well as the volunteers that work at WISE.”

One conversation that always comes up, she said, is funding, and she talked with Currie about a number of things that would help them better protect survivors if they had the funding.

“Whenever I go to one of these agencies, I learn things from them that I can take back to Lansing and say to the legislators, ‘This is what we ought to be doing,’” she said. “Sometimes I tell other law enforcement agencies things that survivors of sexual assault need from them. Sometimes we end up being able to affect programing, change laws, direct funding. I am hopeful we can move forward with some of the ideas talked about here.

“I am sure going to advocate for it,” she continued. “I will be talking to the legislature about the importance of appropriating funds for these programs and about having laws in place to protect survivors.”

Another topic discuss, she said, was having a risk assessment form that law enforcement departments can use on a domestic violence call.

“Some communities have these, and some don’t,” she said. “Some departments will use the risk assessment when they investigate a domestic violence case. Wouldn’t it be great if all departments used a risk assessment form and then passed that on to the judge to use when he is making his bond determination, because here is a big difference between someone that doesn't impose a high risk and someone who is a homicide waiting to happen?"

They also talked about law enforcement agencies having an advocate at the department, who can be on the scene of a domestic violence case and has special training in how to work with someone that has undergone that type of trauma.

“Obviously, we need officers to do their jobs as far as keeping people safe, but in terms of the emotional well-being of someone who has experienced that kind of trauma, it is really important to have that advocate there to help them on to the next step,” she said. “Once they are physically safe, we need to make sure they stay physically safe, and are also in a good place mentally.

“I am so supportive of these types of programs, and I think our society has come a long way in terms of realizing how important that is,” she added.

Nessel said she spent many years as a sexual assault and domestic violence prosecutor, and back in the day, they didn’t do nearly enough to attend to a victim’s need following an incident.

“We helped to shepherd them through the court process, but then we just gave them a brochure,” she said. “Now, we are finding that things are much better than that and the more we can provide to these victims, I think the less likely it will be that they have to stay in that situation. They will have the proper counseling to know how to get out and will have the resources they need.

“Without those types of resources, it is very difficult for them to escape their abuser,” she continued. “Organizations like WISE provide all that type of information to assist them. These programs and these agencies are invaluable. It was wonderful to meet with the folks at WISE. They are doing such a great job, and you are fortunate to have them, because not all communities do.”

WISE provides crisis intervention and support services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence and offers shelter services to individuals and their children who are fleeing intimate partner abuse.

For assistance call the 24 hour crisis line at 231-796-6600 or toll-free at 1-800-374-WISE (9473).