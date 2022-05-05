Voters renew Big Rapids Public Schools millage

Big Rapids Public School's millage renewal proposal has passed in the May 3 special election. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

BIG RAPIDS — The unofficial Mecosta County special election results from May 3 voting have been released, and Big Rapids Public Schools saw the passage of a millage renewal for another time.

Results published the morning of May 4 by the County Clerk’s office showed With six precincts reporting, the BRPS operating millage renewal proposal passed by a margin of 1,050 ‘yes’ votes to 498 ‘no’ votes.

According to information provided on mvic.sos.state.mi.us., the proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance.

Superintendent Tim Haist said he was once again confident in the community’s support of education.

“We are very grateful to our community for continuing to support our kids in our schools,” Haist said. “The passage of the millage allows us to continue to operate at our current levels. It allows us to provide the best possible education for our kids.”

The estimate of the revenue the school district will collect is approximately $4,033,436.

Haist said the main focus of the district in the coming year is academic makeup.

“As we move into next year our focus is on academic recovery as a result of the pandemic,” Haist said. “We're also putting a focus on continuing to improve our school safety procedures and protocols.”

Over the course of the new year, the administration will move forward with installing new security equipment in buildings.

For more information on Big Rapids Public Schools, visit the district’s website at www.brps.org .