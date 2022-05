This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. On April 28th, 2022, we listed the Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) on Nasdaq. VR is designed to provide exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from the development and commercialization of the metaverse. The metaverse is a set of virtual, three dimensional (3D), real-time rendered spaces and simulations that can be experienced simultaneously by users regardless of the users’ physical location.

