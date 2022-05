Laine Hardy is still set to appear on American Idol's reunion special, which airs on Monday night (May 2), despite his recent legal troubles. According to Country Now, representatives for both the singer and the show have confirmed that his performance — a duet version of his song "Memorize You" with his fellow contestant Laci Kaye Booth — will still air as part of a special episode titled The Great Idol Reunion. Hardy and Booth's performance was pre-taped in early April, before his arrest.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO