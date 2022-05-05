ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

SEDALIA P.D. ASKING FOR HELP FROM PUBLIC LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

kmmo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit,...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For May 6, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday night, Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a silver colored Jeep in the area of Highway M and Goodwill Chapel Road. The plate currently displayed on the Jeep was registered to a Ford vehicle. The driver of the Jeep was contacted. His Missouri operator's license was found to be suspended. The driver, who was not named in the report, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail for Driving While Suspended. The driver was booked and released with a court date, while the Jeep was secured and left roadside.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For May 6, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers performed a traffic stop on a Ford passenger car, as the vehicle did not have a front license plate. The traffic stop took place in the area of the 2100 block of South Limit Avenue. Officers spoke to the driver and a single occupant. Investigation revealed the driver was in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia. Mason Alexander Comfort, 18, of Green Ridge, was issued a municipal citation for Possession of Marijuana with a court date.
SEDALIA, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Powell, MO
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
JC Post

KBI helps make large meth distribution bust

BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday for methamphetamine-related charges, according to a media release from the KBI.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P D#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime#Crime Resolution Unit#African American#Cru Sedaliapolice Com
KCTV 5

Clay county family on edge after remains found nearby

More than 30 students’ vehicles were damaged near Sumner Academy of Arts and Science. KCK man found guilty of fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in 2018. Devonte Wash was found Guilty on Monday for capital murder. Wash shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend back in 2018 just hours before they were to find out the sex of the baby.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Woman accused of possession of meth, trafficking contraband after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
OZAWKIE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Little Apple Post

Police catch wanted Kan. man due to bicycle riding infraction

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, police initiated a traffic stop with a man later identified as 43-year-old Marcus Murphy who was on a bicycle at the intersection of Adams Street and Lakin Avenue in Great Bend for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
KSNT News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Man, woman found dead in wooded area, KCPD investigating double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In what police are calling a double homicide, a man and woman were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City on Friday morning. At 9 a.m., officers received a report of a body at a location near Lydia Avenue west of I-29 and just south of the Missouri River. The scene is near railroad property near Garrison Square Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing Missouri kids found safe in Amarillo, kidnapping suspects in custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two missing Missouri children have been found safe in Amarillo. Amarillo Police said the suspected kidnappers, their biological mother Kayla Heins and Rashad Karim Abdul, have been taken into custody. APD said the children will be medically cleared and returned to their guardians. The two children had been reported missing through […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy