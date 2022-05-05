SEDALIA P.D. ASKING FOR HELP FROM PUBLIC LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday night, Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a silver colored Jeep in the area of Highway M and Goodwill Chapel Road. The plate currently displayed on the Jeep was registered to a Ford vehicle. The driver of the Jeep was contacted. His Missouri operator's license was found to be suspended. The driver, who was not named in the report, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail for Driving While Suspended. The driver was booked and released with a court date, while the Jeep was secured and left roadside.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO