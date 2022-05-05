ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Jefferson

Ben Franklin’s Radical Theory of Happiness

By Arthur C. Brooks
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Da838_0fThQ9v200
Jan Buchczik

How to Build a Life is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life.

Most of the happiness scholars I cite in this column are living and active, because the scientific study of human happiness, relying as it does on social psychology, behavioral economics, and neuroscience, is only a few decades old. But the philosophical premise behind this modern discipline goes back centuries. The topic was of particular interest to American Enlightenment thinkers of the late 18th century. Most famously, Thomas Jefferson declared the pursuit of happiness an unalienable right in the Declaration of Independence.

Jefferson later explained that the Declaration, including this odd claim to happiness, was simply “an expression of the American mind.” The American mind of one of Jefferson’s fellow Founding Fathers was especially influential when it comes to the philosophy of happiness: that of Benjamin Franklin. This is according to the filmmaker Ken Burns, who also dubs him our nation’s first happiness professor. Burns has spent the past two years immersed in Franklin’s mind, to make a documentary on the man that is currently airing on PBS.

Franklin believed that everyone naturally seeks happiness. “The desire of happiness in general is so natural to us, that all the world are in pursuit of it,” he wrote in his memoir in a section titled “On True Happiness.” He dedicated his life to defining it for his peculiar American compatriots, and advising them on how they could work to get it. But like so many people who give advice for a living, it is not at all clear that he lived his own life in the happiest way. We can still learn a lot today by taking his counsel—and avoiding his errors.

Want to stay current with Arthur’s writing? Sign up to get an email every time a new column comes out.

What did Franklin mean by happiness, I asked Burns? Pleasant feelings? Not even close: “For Franklin, happiness meant lifelong learning in the marketplace of ideas,” Burns told me. “In other words, self-improvement.”

This conception of happiness encompasses the great contradiction in American culture: individualistic in the focus on the self, yet communitarian in the reliance on a cooperative marketplace. Further, Franklin defines happiness as an endless journey, not a comforting destination. This journey could be an exciting adventure or a terrible curse, depending on your point of view.

Particularly radical was Franklin’s idea about who could pursue happiness in this way. In Europe at the time, mainly aristocratic men with means would have been able to pursue lifelong learning in a formal sense. Franklin rejected this. He believed that “this pursuit was not the province of the upper classes,” Burns told me, “but rather for everyone, from the wealthy to the masses.” Burns hastened to add that this idea was nowhere near expansive enough in Franklin’s time—Franklin himself had slaves in his household, and equal rights for women were still far off—but this philosophy set the unique American aspiration in motion.

I believe America could benefit from recommitting to this foundational conception of happiness today. We need a society built around the belief that we can all learn and grow throughout our lives—and the humility to recognize that none of us has perfect knowledge, that a good deal of learning is always yet to come. This requires a true marketplace of ideas where iron sharpens iron, not uncompromising patrols in business, academia, and social media on the lookout for wrong-think. And we must work joyfully to make these ideals available to all people, with no exceptions.

Franklin himself searched endlessly for the happiness he wrote about. For Burns, this is what set Franklin apart from the other Founders, literally as well as philosophically. He was the “least static of them, a moving object his entire life,” Burns said. The documentary depicts a peripatetic man seemingly incapable of contentment in his growing worldly success, always inventing, trying new things, and traveling the world. He was a lifelong learner, as he counseled others to be.

But in looking at his life, I had to wonder if he was searching for the right things in the right places to find happiness. It’s true, you won’t find an apple on a tree unless you look for it—but you also have to be looking at an apple tree. My work finds that happy people rely on four building blocks to boost their well-being: They engage in work that gives them a sense of accomplishment and that serves others, they practice some form of faith, they invest in friendships, and they spend time with family.

In work, Franklin excelled. Burns depicts Franklin as a man completely devoted to his work and the public good. “Diligence is the mother of good luck, and God gives all things to industry,” Franklin wrote. “Then plough deep while sluggards sleep, and you shall have corn to sell and to keep.” Burns gives him an A+ in this pursuit.

As to his faith, Franklin wrote, “Here is my creed … That the most acceptable service we render to [God] is doing good to his other children. That the soul of man is immortal, and will be treated with justice in another life respecting its conduct in this.” Yet, although Franklin called himself simply a “thorough deist” and claimed that he had read the entire Bible by the time he was 5 years old, there is little evidence he regularly spent much time in any spiritual practice. On this dimension, Burns gives him a B+.

Friendship was of great importance to Franklin, and he writes in detail about his “Junto,” or club of Philadelphia gentlemen who met regularly to share ideas and support one another’s projects. Despite this, Burns gives him a C in friendship. The reason is that Franklin seems to have often treated his friendships instrumentally, for mutual benefit in their work. True happiness requires real friends, not just deal friends.

Finally, there was family, for which Burns gives Franklin an abysmal F. Seemingly a chronically unfaithful husband, he traveled in Europe without his wife for 15 of the last 17 years of his marriage, and didn’t make it home for his wife’s death, even though he knew it was imminent. He was estranged from his son William over their differences regarding American independence. Even when William sought reconciliation, Burns notes, his father largely rebuffed him. As with so many strivers, family life was never a priority for Franklin.

When Franklin died in 1790 in Philadelphia, at least 20,000 people turned out for his funeral. He had brought a great deal of happiness to the lives of others, through his service, writing, and philosophy. Whether he himself had achieved happiness is another matter. As with so many happiness professors and advice-givers, it is probably better to do what they say than to copy how they live.

And indeed, that is precisely what Burns himself has tried to do: follow Franklin’s incredible wisdom, if not his personal habits. (Burns describes himself as, before all, a family man, which Franklin was obviously not.) When I asked Burns how studying Franklin has improved his life, he told me he tries more than ever to be his own person, to always look within for what is good for others and what gives him joy—and then to do it. I suspect Franklin would approve wholeheartedly.

Comments / 4

Related
The Atlantic

The Messy Line Between Faith and Reason

A cancer diagnosis is a shocking blow for anyone. But you might imagine that someone like Timothy Keller, a Presbyterian minister who has spent years talking with people about mortality, would be well prepared to deal with that kind of news. Keller has sat at people’s bedsides as they died, and he’s written a book called On Death. Perhaps most crucially, he believes in God and an afterlife. And yet, when Keller received a diagnosis of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he was terrified. No matter what you believe, you’ll have to face an end to this life, and all of death’s unknowns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid

What would it have been like to live in Babel in the days after its destruction? In the Book of Genesis, we are told that the descendants of Noah built a great city in the land of Shinar. They built a tower “with its top in the heavens” to “make a name” for themselves. God was offended by the hubris of humanity and said:
RELIGION
Slate

Ben Franklin Put an Abortion Recipe in His Math Textbook

The year was 1748, the place was Philadelphia, and the book was The Instructor, a popular British manual for everything from arithmetic to letter-writing to caring for horses’ hooves. Benjamin Franklin had set himself to adapting it for the American colonies. Though Franklin already had a long and successful...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Enlightenment#Pbs
psychologytoday.com

Modern Psychotherapies: One Is Either Freudian or Anti-Freudian

Sigmund Freud discovered that all of us are motivated by unconscious factors (out of conscious awareness). Freud was the first to understand that experiences in childhood are formative. All talking therapies, whether they are consistent with Freudian ideas or contradict those ideas, have been influenced by Freud's discoveries. Why do...
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

15 Best Ways to Emotionally Detach From a Narcissist

Being in a relationship with a narcissist can be challenging, but you might stick around, hoping that their behavior will change, and things will get better. Even if the relationship doesn’t improve, breaking free from a narcissist is never easy. Not only is it difficult to deal with the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Ken Burns
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Debate the Existence of the Human Soul

The soul, once the purview of religion and spirituality, has received renewed attention from professionals in various science-based disciplines. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Britannica.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Psychology Today, Time Magazine, The New Yorker, The National Academy of Science, and Evolution News & Science Today.
purewow.com

These 6 Gaslighting Phrases Are the Markers of True Toxicity

Gaslighting is a communication technique in which someone causes you to question your own version of past events. Most times, it’s meant to make you feel like you’re losing your grip on reality. In its milder forms, gaslighting creates an unequal power dynamic in a relationship. But at its worst, gaslighting can actually be a form of mind-control and psychological abuse.
MENTAL HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Even the Left is beginning to admit it has pushed transgenderism too far

Transgender orthodoxy has moved so far past the bounds of sanity that any attempt to question its effects is quickly discouraged and punished. We are expected to shut up and accept that public schools are passing policies to keep students’ gender identity transitions from parents, that medical professionals can file to remove children from their parents’ custody if parents oppose physical and chemical transition efforts, that a young man competed on a women’s swimming team and took home a women's championship title, and that a man who claimed to identify as a woman was allowed into a women’s prison where he impregnated two of his fellow prisoners .
SOCIETY
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lived Empire in History

By history’s standard, the United States of America has not been around very long. Not even three centuries old, it cannot come close to matching what were the empires and countries from which the early immigrants came from–England, France, and Italy. And, does the U.S. qualify as an empire? It expanded due to the Louisiana […]
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Only Good Thing Left About Facebook

When Briana Goodman gave birth to twins in 2015, she found herself surrounded by people telling her the best way to take care of her newborns. Any time she would bring up using a sleep-training method that encourages babies to cry it out and self-soothe, everyone seemed to have a judgmental opinion to share. But there was one place that Goodman, a clothing reseller in a suburb of Baltimore, could always turn when she wanted to talk about her preferred tactic: a Facebook group called “Support Group for ‘Moms On Call’ Method.”
INTERNET
The Independent

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Two Executions on a Thursday in America

On a recent Thursday night in America, April 21, two different states planned to preside over the execution of two different men—Oscar Franklin Smith, 72, in Tennessee; and Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, in Texas—and yet, for similar reasons, neither plan went off precisely as expected. Smith, who was...
TEXAS STATE
psychologytoday.com

The Necessary Evil of Sacrifices in Romantic Relationships

Sacrifice means giving up one’s immediate preferences and goals for the good of one’s relationship or partner’s well-being and happiness. Though a willingness to sacrifice is associated with positive outcomes, actual sacrifice is linked with lower personal well-being. One can reduce the negative effects of sacrifice by...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Is Already Grinding Us Down

There’s a line from the tech analyst Benedict Evans that has been making the rounds recently. Evans says that Elon Musk is “a bullshitter who delivers.” It’s a good line because it is (1) true enough, and (2) that contradiction is what makes lots of people pay attention to Elon’s every move. This, of course, means that people are also paying attention to a lot of bullshit. Evans’s axiom isn’t foolproof. Musk is a bullshitter who also sometimes simply bullshits. There are full websites dedicated to Musk’s broken promises. The man not only changes his mind quite frequently but is also prone to acting out—in part because it garners a lot of attention but also because, as Bloomberg’s Matt Levine put it recently, he “infuriatingly refuses to comply with the basic expectations of law and society” and he “is too impetuous and doesn’t really believe in rules or social norms.”
ECONOMY
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of April 30, 2022. “Imagining anything is the first step toward creating it,” wrote author and activist Gloria Steinem. “Believing in a true self is what allows a true self to be born,” she added. Those are excellent meditations for you to focus on right now, Taurus. The time is ripe for you to envision in detail a specific new situation or adventure you would like to manifest in the future. It’s also a perfect moment to picture a truer, deeper, more robust version of your beautiful self—an expanded version of your identity that you hope to give birth to in the coming months.
LIFESTYLE
The Atlantic

Let Coach Kennedy Pray

Sign up for David’s newsletter, The Third Rail, here. Few legal doctrines are contributing more to the culture war than the idea that America’s public-school teachers have no meaningful free-speech rights when they’re at work. The notion that teachers exist as mere agents of state expression—speaking only state-approved words—is dramatically escalating the stakes of the most pitched conflicts in American life, including political and legal fights over expansive anti–critical race theory legislation, laws governing instruction about LGBTQ issues, and rules and regulations mandating preferred-pronoun usage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

89K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy