You Better Avoid These Two WNY Intersections

There are two intersections in the Hamburg area that are about to get very busy! A new ice cream shop and a new chain restaurant are coming to the Southtowns and will bring plenty of extra traffic to an already busy location. Busiest Intersections In Hamburg. Coming soon to...
Dear drivers at Quaker Crossing Plaza in Orchard Park,. Summer is around the corner, which means that we will be having busier traffic patterns across Western New York. Summertime and the holiday season typically means more traffic on both roads and plazas. Other than The Boulevard plaza in Amherst, there is no busier plaza in the Buffalo area than Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park.
Buffalo is home to many things, great wings, lots of snow, the Buffalo Bills, and two of the worst highways in the state of New York. If you ever have taken a drive down the 33 or the 198, you know those are not the best highways in Western New York and now each of those highways is getting some national attention.
After the winter and spring we have had here in Buffalo, we DESERVE good weather and it appears to be on the way!. According to the iPhone weather app, the weather in Buffalo is about to be dry and sunny and in the 70's!. Be careful driving over the next...
Remember the old Hidden Shamrock Sports Bar located at 5521 Transit Road in Depew? It is on Transit between Broadway and Walden and on your right-hand side if you are going north. It is located slightly on a hill and sometimes, even though, it might be okay, think that it can at any moment crumble right into the middle of Transit Road.
With a state as large as and with as many residents as New York, you're bound to have quite a bit of crime that accompanies it. Unfortunately, it's a byproduct of having such a large population that is rife with poverty and inequity. Every year the New York State Division...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Concord Street in Buffalo Tuesday, recovering five loaded guns, including one stolen from the state of Alabama and a ‘ghost gun,’ according to State Police. In addition to the weapons, heroin, crack and $1,300 in cash were seized from the residence. A […]
A man in Upstate New York posted a video of a rather large cat walking through his neighborhood and he asked people what type of animal they thought it was. The results varied and were quite interesting, and speculation ran wild. See the video of this big cat below- what...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Eight million dollars that came from NYS that just vanished into thin air -- almost literally -- and you paid for it. A judge has rejected a lawsuit from the NYS Thruway Authority seeking reimbursement after four wind turbines installed along the Thruway in the Buffalo area failed to work.
This Western New York town is home to the coyotes and at least one sheep. You may remember…there was a sheep that got loose around Cheektowaga over the weekend, and the West Seneca Police Department had to help out the SPCA Serving Erie County in safely relocating the sheep.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man died Sunday after a fall from a building on Pearl Street just before 12:30 a.m., according to Buffalo Police. Police said the man, 28, fell from the fourth floor parking ramp of 500 Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo. Police also reported that the fall appears to be […]
There is a new law that is being proposed that would aim to crack down on those who "roll coal" from their trucks. Maybe you have seen this before? The smoke cloud that lingers behind a diesel truck when they hammer on the accelerator from a stop or when cruising down the road. The law would pertain to the equipment placed on the vehicle that makes rolling coal possible.
The local businesses that make up Buffalo and Western New York are a huge part of this community. Buffalonians pride themselves on supporting local restaurants, ice cream shops, bars and breweries. Other than the people and our Bills/Sabres, it's the thing that causes us the most pride. Many of the...
The summer of 2022 will feature so many great events that we are looking forward to. But when you are not outside enjoying these fun things, you might be wishing your apartment or house was cool enough to stay comfortable in. Thanks to New York State, there is good news for those who qualify.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Beware, someone is making phone calls using the name of retired Buffalo Police Detective Sgt. Gary Teague, and they are trying to get money. Teague has been retired for years after years of working some high-profile cases in Buffalo. He was alerted by someone in Florida...
It looks like local, county, state, and federal officials all agree that it's time to try and correct a very bad decision that was made in Buffalo more than 60 years ago. Many people who live in Western New York feel that the creation of the Kensington Expressway that destroyed the Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo was one of the dumbest things that have happened in Buffalo. The original Humboldt Parkway, which was described by its designer Frederick Law Olmsted as the widest and grandest street in Buffalo, was turned into a 6 lane below-grade highway which also destroyed multiple neighborhoods that were populated with untold families and businesses. Construction, which started in 1958, took 13 years to finish and completely changes the landscape of Buffalo.
Evans, N.Y. — A Western New York man who was driving the wrong direction on the NYS Thruway early Saturday morning was killed after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, troopers said. At about 1:27 a.m., several reports were made that a vehicle was going the wrong direction on...
Comments / 0