Volunteers are back to help residents

Summer is the most challenging time for local food pantries. The number of people who need food increases when children aren’t in school, but the amount of donations and the number of volunteers decrease as seasonal residents leave the area. Andy Hendricks is just one local resident who is dedicated to making sure the pantries remain stocked with fresh produce from Shared Harvest Community Garden. “I call this God’s little garden because everything that is grown is given away to feed the surrounding areas,” said Hendricks, of the Village of Poinciana. “Without the volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to do anything.” Around the tri-county area, several groups are stepping up to make sure food pantries have what they need to serve the community.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO