Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.

