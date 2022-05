Puffy L’z has tapped fellow Torontonian SAFE for “Firm,” their new track out today. “Firm” comes naturally for the pair, as Puffy and SAFE both came out of Regent Park’s Halal Gang, alongside Mustafa, Mo-G, and the late Smoke Dawg. “I feel like the song has the authentic Halal Gang vibe to it, that’s why SAFE wanted to jump on it,” says Puffy L’z. “It’s a real song, we just let loose, said what’s on our mind in the moment and kept it raw. We recorded this in New York, and I think you can feel that vibe in the record.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO