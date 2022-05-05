ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton ‘honored and humbled’ by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Dolly Parton spoke via social media Wednesday afternoon following the morning’s announcement by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation she was among its 2022 Inductees .

“I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Parton tweeted . “Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall . I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor.”

Parton, 76, is part o f the class of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced Wednesday. She joins other performers, artists, producers and songwriters such as Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, Sylvia Robinson, Elizabeth Cotten, and Harry Belafonte.

Dolly Parton to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Parton and the other inductees are to be honored during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony happening Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

