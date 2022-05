With so many wonderful residents and community projects in Avon Lake, it’s no wonder the Avon Lake Community Council has a difficult time every year selecting recipients of the annual Citizen and Project of the Year honors. This year’s winners were recently announced and both are truly deserving of the honors. Congratulations to the 2022 Avon Lake Citizen of the Year – Herman “Bucky” R. Kopf, as well as Project of the Year – Music on a Mission Project D.R.E.W. (Delivering Restorative Energy to our Warriors”/Marilyn Zeidner.

