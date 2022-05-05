ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Present By Macy’s “Leftovers” | Episode 66

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#39;s
 3 days ago

Domestic violence against men has been trending all week! Eva and Lore’l break down Blac Chyna vs The Kardashians and Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard.  Plus, Kevin Samuels has Black women upset after he says unmarried women over 35 are leftovers. You know they weren’t going to let him slide.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms!

The Final Question To Undress got real. What happens when your body changes and your man doesn’t like it?

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s your last chance to pick up a Mother’s Day gift… Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to gift to the mothers in your life…

