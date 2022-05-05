CNY Inspirations: Love my work

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I’m 70. My spiritual journey has taken me from my Protestant childhood to my present, most meaningful, turning toward Judaism. HaShem, which literally means “the name,” is the God which cannot be named. He is too big, too vast, mysterious and unknowable, though right in front of us. The pronoun “He” is our linguistic limitation, not God’s. God transcends gender, race, time. Judaism—and I—grapple with deep questions: Where is God? How does He work in our lives? How do we pray? Have we been abandoned? What happens when we call out to Him? How can we be aware of His presence? How do our traditions bring us closer to Him?

