CNY Inspirations: Love my work

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I love my work. Each day, I am given the privilege to show up and execute the mission of...
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I’m 70. My spiritual journey has taken me from my Protestant childhood to my present, most meaningful, turning toward Judaism. HaShem, which literally means “the name,” is the God which cannot be named. He is too big, too vast, mysterious and unknowable, though right in front of us. The pronoun “He” is our linguistic limitation, not God’s. God transcends gender, race, time. Judaism—and I—grapple with deep questions: Where is God? How does He work in our lives? How do we pray? Have we been abandoned? What happens when we call out to Him? How can we be aware of His presence? How do our traditions bring us closer to Him?
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
90 Day Fiancé stars Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu have added a little boy to their family! The couple, who tied the knot on Season 7 of the TLC reality show, announced on Instagram this week that their son, Gokhan John, had been born via a surrogate on Monday, April 11 after the couple's initial struggle with fertility.
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
WEDDINGS are meant to be happy occasions where loved ones come together to celebrate a new union. But, as we all know, there’s usually some drama involved during every stage of the planning. One woman has received backlash online because of the location she chose to marry her second...
Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
Brooklyn Pickle has been a staple in Syracuse and surrounding counties for over 47 years. I have recently learned that founder and owner Ken Sniper has retired. I’m sure many of your customers are wondering where you have been. I personally would like to give Ken a big “thank you” for always greeting me — and I know many other customers — with a smile, a hug or a handshake. Many times customers would stop by for their favorite sandwich, either for themselves or for a loved one who was in the hospital recovering, only to say, “I’m feeling better, how ‘bout my favorite sandwich or soup from the Brooklyn Pickle.”
It’s that time of year in Central New York when it finally feels safe to put away the winter gear (well, hopefully) and start thinking about making summer travel plans. If you are a subscriber to The Post-Standard, or pick up a copy at your local newsstand, you’ll find a special section this Sunday devoted to helping you map out all the things you’d like to do and places you’d like to visit around the region this summer.
Monique Winnett, a doctor of psychology, is a clinical psychologist and Coordinator of Integrated Behavioral Health Services at St. Joseph’s Health, Syracuse. “Being a mother is easy.” This is a sentence I don’t believe I have ever heard, whether it be in my professional or personal capacities. Such a sentiment could not seem further from the truth than during the world’s two-year struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic. Parents have been stretched further, and pushed harder, than in recent history. Boundaries have been blurred between the roles of parent and teacher, working parent and stay-at-home parent, electronics police, and mask and hand sanitizer patrol. Caregivers have been forced to protect their children and keep them healthy and safe, in ways which current generations have never experienced. Children have struggled with increased rates of anxiety, depression and behavioral concerns. Parents have also been battling their own increased difficulties with behavioral health symptoms.
Comments / 0