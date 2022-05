Spend Saturday night under the stars with a free movie at Jaycee Park in Cape Coral. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will start around 8 p.m. and will be played on a giant inflatable screen, so get there early if you want a good spot in front of the big screen. Food and refreshments will be available starting at 7 p.m. from Brooke’s Nugget Wagon and Kimmy’s Ice Cream Treats.

