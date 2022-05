The finalists for the Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Pudding competition have been announced – and includes a crown-shaped Victoria sponge.Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace launched a nationwide competition to find a pudding fit to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.Now, recipes from five amateur bakers have been selected from nearly 5,000 entries.The Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Mary Berry will announce the winner during a special BBC One programme, The Queen’s Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking, which airs on 12 May.Only the first names of the finalists have been revealed, these are: Shabnam, Susan, Sam, Jemma and...

