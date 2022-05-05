ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Netflix Faces Class Action On Allegations It Withheld Crucial Information

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Wu4n_0fThLliY00
  • Netflix shareholder has filed a class action lawsuit against the company, alleging that it failed to disclose fundamental issues.
  • The lawsuit alleges that streaming giant misled investors by hiding subscriber losses on a net basis on account of which the stock suffered.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX last month reported disappointing results for its first quarter and the stock has shed over 40% since. Disgruntled investors now think the streaming giant may have misled investors in 2021 regarding its fundamental performance and have taken to legal recourse.

What Happened: Netflix issued false and/or misleading statements regarding its business and failed to disclose material adverse facts about its business operations and prospects, shareholders alleged in a lawsuit filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California earlier this week.

The lawsuit was brought about by Fiyyaz Pirani, trustee of Imperium Irrevocable Trust. Netflix and the company's co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos as well as Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann were named as defendants.

The class action represented persons and entities that purchased Netflix stock or call options, or sold put options, between Oct. 19, 2021, and April 19, 2022.

The plaintiff alleged that Netflix misled investors by forecasting an 8.5-million jump in subscribers on its quarterly earnings call in mid-October. On the next earnings call held on Jan. 20, 2022, the company came back and said it slightly over-forecasted paid net adds for the fourth quarter. The numbers were around 8.3 million, the company said.

Netflix issued a muted net paid adds forecast of 2.5 million for the first quarter but reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers for the quarter.

The lawsuit alleged that the company did not disclose that it is seeing slower acquisition growth due to account sharing and competition and was facing difficulties in retaining customers.

The company was losing subscribers on a net basis and its financial results were adversely affected, it added.

"As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages," the plaintiff alleged in the filing.

As a relief, the plaintiff has sought compensatory damages in his favor and all other Class members, and reimbursement of legal costs and other expenses.

Following the disappointing first-quarter results, Netflix announced several initiatives to mitigate the subscriber-loss woes. These measures included a crackdown on password sharing and the introduction of an ad-supported option.

Analysts are of the view these fixes may not lead to a near-term improvement. . KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson said even with these fixes, net add growth could take at least 18 to 24 months.

Netflix shares closed Wednesday's session 2.07% higher at $204.01, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Investors with $500,000+ Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Before May 16th Application Deadline in Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2022 / Hagens Berman urges Grab Holdings Limited GRAB investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. Expanded Class Period: Aug. 2, 2021 - Mar. 3, 2022. Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/GRAB. Contact An Attorney Now: GRAB@hbsslaw.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
Person
Ted Sarandos
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Netflix Inc#Nflx#The U S District Court
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Netflix
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Bloodbath Getting Worse: Crypto Experts Say Mid-$20,000 Range May Be Next

One crypto analyst warns investors not to go all-in as Bitcoin drops. Another analyst says BTC is likely heading to the mid-$20,000 range. Bitcoin BTC/USD has broken below $35,000. The price of BTC marked a low of $34,378.04 over the past 24 hours. Apart from a short selloff in January, Bitcoin’s price hasn’t been this low in 2022. The apex crypto remains above the key $29,000 level that was tested multiple times in the summer of 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bank Analysis On Why Bitcoin Can't Serve As An Inflation Hedge

One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America Corp BAC, has recently stated that Bitcoin BTC/USD cannot serve as an inflation hedge. In its recent research paper, the bank mentioned that Bitcoin keeps trading in tandem with the U.S. stocks despite being promoted as a haven asset.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Arqit ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Arqit Quantum, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Arqit Quantum, Inc. ("Arqit" or the "Company") ARQQ in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Arqit securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 5, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy