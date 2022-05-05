ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

From severe storms to possible record heat

By John Harris
 3 days ago
Hello everyone!

The stormy weather from yesterday is giving way to pleasant conditions today for Cinco de Mayo. Under a mostly sunny sky with brisk northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, temperatures are moderating back into the 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 74. Tomorrow will be sunny and much warmer with highs around 90. But we don’t stop there, the 90’s and even a few 100’s could occur over Mother’s Day Weekend. Ninety-seven will be common both days for Amarillo – which would be in record high territory.

Unfortunately, no rain is in the forecast, instead, the wildfire threats will return. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

