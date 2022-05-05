ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

LifeLight returns with Z8 Conference at the Arena

By Todd Epp
ktwb.com
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — LifeLight returns to Sioux Falls with a religious youth event at the Sioux Falls Arena Saturday. It is called the Z8 Conference. Organizers say the central theme is a call to action for Generation Z. They say the Z8 Initiative is a movement...

ktwb.com

