I'm not being cagey. I'll straight up tell you I'm not going to tell you the exact gas station. Let's leave that to speculation in the comments. I've been aware of this deal for quite some time. But I never really cared. I'm not a coupon-clipper or discount day person. I probably should start since AARP is already sending me stuff. But I did find this savings scenario interesting. Because it also mixes in a hotly contested concept that not everyone in North Dakota has got on board with.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 16 HOURS AGO