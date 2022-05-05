ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chris Paul masterclass inspires Phoenix Suns to 2-0 lead in NBA playoffs

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA veteran Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to victory against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday in his quest for his first NBA championship. Paul, who turns 37 on Friday, racked up 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists to inspire the Suns to a 129-109 win...

localnews8.com

Idaho8.com

Doncic, Mavs beat foul-plagued Paul, Suns to even series 2-2

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of foul trouble for Chris Paul to beat the Phoenix Suns 111-101 on Sunday, evening the Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2.Paul was out of Game 4 early in the fourth quarter, the period when he often dominated the Mavericks during an 11-game winning streak that ended with consecutive home victories for Dallas. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix. Dorian Finney-Smith scored a playoff career-high 24 points on the most 3-pointers he’s had, regular season or playoffs. He was 8 of 12 from deep, including consecutive 3s for a 14-point lead midway through the fourth. Dallas hit 20 3s. Devin Booker scored 35 points for the Suns.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Bucks edge Celtics 103-101 after frantic final second

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points and made the go-ahead basket with 44.3 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a frantic flurry of shots in the final seconds to beat the Boston Celtics 103-101 on Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal. The defending champion Bucks lead the best-of-7 series 2-1, with Game 4 on Monday night in Milwaukee. Boston’s Marcus Smart was fouled by Jrue Holiday just before attempting a potential tying 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds remaining. Smart made the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Smart got the rebound, but missed his putback attempt. Boston’s Robert Williams sent the ball up and off the glass, and Al Horford’s putback missed. Horford then made a shot, but too late.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Idaho8.com

Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Morant, Grizzlies 142-112

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Klay Thompson had 21 and nine rebounds and the Golden State Warriors shut down Ja Morant’s supporting cast to embarrass the Memphis Grizzlies 142-112 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Morant’s 3 just before the halftime buzzer got the Grizzlies to 64-57 at the break and gave him 17 of his 34 points after a 47-point performance in Game 2. But Morant couldn’t do it alone for Memphis, and he was done after rubbing his tender right knee and limping off with 6:19 to play before heading to the locker room. Jordan Poole scored 27 points for Golden State. Game 4 is Monday night in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Idaho8.com

Injured Grizzlies star Ja Morant unlikely to play in Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is unlikely to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State on Monday night after injuring his right knee on a play with Jordan Poole that the teams are debating from Memphis’ 142-112 defeat Saturday night. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says he doesn’t expect Morant to be available with Memphis trailing the Warriors 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
MEMPHIS, TN
Idaho8.com

AP source: Kings hire Mike Brown as new coach

A person familiar with the decision says the Sacramento Kings have agreed to hire Golden State assistant Mike Brown as their head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring. ESPN first reported that Brown would get the job. Brown will take over the franchise with the longest playoff drought in NBA history. Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland where he guided the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007 and had one stint as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown is expected to stay with the Warriors through the playoffs.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Pavelski scores 2 as Stars take 2-1 series lead over Flames

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice and got the game-winner on the first power-play goal in the series for Dallas as the Stars beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. The Stars were 0 for 10 with an extra skater before Pavelski’s tiebreaking goal with 9:55 left made it 3-2. Jake Oettinger, the 23-year-old goalie for the Stars, had 39 saves. Game 4 is Monday night in Dallas. Radek Faksa scored the first goal for Dallas, and Roope Hintz added an empty-net tally. Elias Lindholm and Trevor Lewis had goals for Calgary.
DALLAS, TX
Idaho8.com

Fowles Diary: Getting ready for my final season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles is checking in periodically during her 15th and final season in the WNBA. Fowles says she was close to retiring after last season, but decided to go for one more year. The four-time Olympic gold medalist talks about how she tricked herself into being ready to come back.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho8.com

Buehler stars in 100th career start as Dodgers sweep Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched seven sparkling innings in his 100th career start, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 7-1 for their sixth consecutive victory. Buehler improved to 3-0 with a 0.43 ERA over his last three outings. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits, struck out six and walked two. Cody Bellinger had three hits for Los Angeles, and Justin Turner and Freddie Freeman each contributed a sacrifice fly. Chicago lost for the 14th time in 17 games. It managed just three runs and 15 hits in the three-game sweep by Los Angeles.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Pressure is on Panthers, Rangers, Flames down 2-1 in series

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pressure is squarely on the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and Calgary Flames down two games to one in their respective first-round series. Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida is considering making some lineup adjustments for Game 4 at the Washington Capitals after a 6-1 loss Saturday. The Rangers could use goaltender Igor Shesterkin returning to his Vezina Trophy-caliber form to even things up with the Pittsburgh Penguins. And the Pacific Division-champion Flames are considering themselves underdogs in their series against the Dallas Stars. The opposite is the Western Conference-top seeded Colorado Avalanche on the verge of sweeping the Nashville Predators.
NHL
Idaho8.com

NHL playoffs full of lopsided scores, lacking comebacks

The NHL playoffs are missing the close games and comebacks that seemingly comes annually with all the postseason intensity. Excluding games with empty-netters increasing the margin, 10 of the 20 first-round games through Friday night have been decided by three or more goals. By comparison, there had been only four one-goal games with two reaching at least one overtime session. Saturday’s slate included Washington’s 6-1 win against Presidents’ Trophy winner Florida and Colorado’s 7-3 win against Nashville. Sunday’s Game 4 action includes Carolina at Boston, Minnesota at St. Louis, Toronto at Tampa Bay and Edmonton at Los Angeles.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Correa avoids major injury, division-leading Twins on a roll

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins dodged a major problem this past week. There were initial concerns that Correa might have a broken finger after Thursday night’s game at Baltimore. Instead, it was only bruised. The Twins have won 14 of 17. They lead the AL Central by three games. Correa was just 4 for 30 through his first eight games with the Twins, but the star shortstop has hit .313 since then. Correa went from Houston to Minnesota last offseason when he signed a $105.3 million, three-year deal.
MLB
Idaho8.com

Grand slam by Diaz vs. Tigers helps Astros to 7-0 homestand

HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a grand slam, Jake Odorizzi threw five innings of one-hit ball and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 5-0 for a four-game sweep and their seventh straight win. Díaz’s second home run of the season came in the third inning on a 92 mph fastball from Tigers reliever Drew Hutchison. It went 347 feet to left-center field, scoring José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez for a 4-0 lead. Houston finished a red-hot homestand against Seattle and Detroit 7-0. When the homestand began, they were 11-11.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho8.com

Miller homers vs King, Rangers top Yanks 4-2 to split DH

NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Miller snapped Michael King’s impressive scoreless streak with a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning that lifted the Texas Rangers over the New York Yankees 4-2 to salvage a doubleheader split. The Yankees took the opener 2-1 on Gleyber Torres’ game-ending homer leading off the ninth. New York had three hits in the nightcap after collecting just five in the early game. King had pitched 14 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run before Miller smacked a 1-0 fastball out to center for a two-run lead. The Yankees right-hander hadn’t given up a run since an RBI double by Toronto’s George Springer on April 11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

