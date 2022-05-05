Chris Paul masterclass inspires Phoenix Suns to 2-0 lead in NBA playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Klay Thompson had 21 and nine rebounds and the Golden State Warriors shut down Ja Morant’s supporting cast to embarrass the Memphis Grizzlies 142-112 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Morant’s 3 just before the halftime buzzer got the Grizzlies to 64-57 at the break and gave him 17 of his 34 points after a 47-point performance in Game 2. But Morant couldn’t do it alone for Memphis, and he was done after rubbing his tender right knee and limping off with 6:19 to play before heading to the locker room. Jordan Poole scored 27 points for Golden State. Game 4 is Monday night in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO