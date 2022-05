Debra Mann will retire following the end of her 18th year as Griffin Elementary School principal. Mann has tallied over 30 years in education, including a short stint teaching in England, and the past 28 years working for Grand Haven Area Public Schools. Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler

The path of a local principal’s educational career can’t be described as anything standard — or even entirely American.

In fact, Debra Mann started her teaching career on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.