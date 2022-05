Naomi Judd gave what would turn out to be her final performance just a few short weeks ago at the CMT Music Awards when The Judds reunited to perform their 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.” But back in 2013, Naomi was none too happy with CMT and their music awards – and she let them know it. The controversy came when that year’s CMT Music Awards were held just about a month after the passing of one of […] The post Naomi Judd Once Blasted The CMT Music Awards For Their Pathetic Tribute To George Jones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO