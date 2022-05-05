ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Update: Search Continues For Missing Mankato Woman

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrief update that the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office expanded the search area north of Eagle Lake today and did not locate...

hot967.fm

CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Investigators share new details on Mankato woman’s disappearance

Investigators don’t suspect foul play in the disappearance of a missing Mankato woman. Nyawuor Chuol, 30, was reported missing April 25. She was last seen in Mankato by family, but police later learned she had been dropped off at the Eagle Lake Casey’s store at about 8:45 p.m. that same night. She left the gas station on foot.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Charged With Murder in Central Minnesota

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that 53-year-old Michael Munger has been charged with 2nd-egree murder for the death of 43-year-old Lynnie Loucks. Munger was arraigned in Crow Wing County Court Friday.
BRAINERD, MN
Mankato, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Criminal Complaint Unsealed: Suspect, 14, Allegedly Returned To Lily Peters’ Body To ‘Hide Her Better’

Featured video is from May 5. Article originally published May 6. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl allegedly returned to the body to “hide her better” after she was reported missing, according to the unsealed criminal complaint. On Friday, the criminal complaint was unsealed, but the identity of the 14-year-old boy accused in 10-year-old Lily Peters’ death has not been released. The boy, who has lived in Chippewa County his entire life, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree sexual assault, all felonies. Prosecutors say the boy confessed to investigators that...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting, Making Him 6th Homicide Victim In Past 8 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, marking the city’s sixth homicide in the past eight days. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Knox Avenue North just before 6 p.m., where they found a victim who was in his 20s. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. (credit: CBS) Witnesses tell police this was a drive-by shooting. This is the city’s 28th homicide of the year, and police spokesperson Garrett Parten says the rate of killings is on pace with 2021, which was almost a record year. “We need people to stand shoulder to shoulder and stand up in this community,” Parten said. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFYR-TV

Delays on I-94 as police conduct search

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in both east and westbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatch audio, police were conducting a search for someone in the area. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Moorhead Police Department with traffic control on the...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate Found Dead Inside Anoka County Jail Identified As Riley Domeier, 20

Originally published May 1. Updated with victim’s identity, and current status of the investigation. ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The cause of death of an Andover man who died inside his Anoka County Jail cell last week is still unclear, according to the county sheriff’s office. The victim, identified Wednesday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 20-year-old Riley J. Domeier, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. last Thursday. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. “This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.” The medical examiner’s office “did not find any signs of trauma to Domeier,” and they’re awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take several weeks.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

