8 Probiotics Dos and Don’ts To Support and Balance Your Gut Health

By Well+Good Editors
 3 days ago
If you’ve ever struggled to break out of the familiar cycle of post-meal discomfort, inopportune gassiness, and the need to switch into stretchy pants (again)—your gut might be trying to tell you something, literally and figuratively.

The message? It may be time to add a probiotic supplement to your routine, says Shana Minei Spence, RDN. “If you are someone that's having issues with digestive health, dealing with a lot of stress, experiencing new environments and foods, or just want to give your body the tools it needs for balanced digestive and overall health, then a probiotic supplement is a good choice to look into,” says Spence.

Somewhere within that list of reasons, you probably thought: That's so me. But if you're confused or skeptical about adding another supplement to your routine, hear Spence out. “We don’t always need every supplement that is marketed to us,” she says. “However, if you are experiencing gut issues, then it’s a good idea to look into...a probiotic that was designed to help address your specific symptoms."

The next step, of course, is finding the right probiotic. Align is backed by 20 years of research and has been the number one gastroenterologist-recommended probiotic for the past 14 years.‡ To get more specific: Align 24/7 Digestive Support*§ contains the unique strain Bifidobacterium 35624™ , which has been shown to help soothe digestive symptoms such as occasional bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort.*

So, what should you do to successfully add probiotics to your routine—and what should you definitely not do? We asked Spence to spill all of the details for this probiotics guide.

Check out the probiotics guide below for 8 dos and don’ts.

Disclaimer

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

‡Among Gastroenterologists who recommended a brand of probiotic in ProVoice 2008-2021 surveys.

§Fortifies your digestive system with good bacteria 24/7 with continued daily use*

Top photo: Stocksy/Santi Nuñez

Well+Good

This Is the #1 Predictor of a Healthy Gut Microbiome, According to a GI Doctor

Research shows that maintaining a well-balanced gut microbiome is an integral part of both short- and long-term health. After all, a properly functioning gastrointestinal system is the foundation for the health of your entire body, with the ability to impact everything from your cardiovascular system and chronic disease risk to your mood, memory, and cognitive functioning.
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and These Are My Go-To Foods for Optimal Gut Health and Regularity’

Will Bulsiewicz, MD, MSCI, a Charleston-based gut health expert, underwent a major lifestyle change after 16 years of rigorous training to become a gastroenterologist. He says he “came out on the other side” of residency with a slew of chronic health problems and wanted a real solution beyond pills and procedures. Endless hours of research launched Dr. Bulsiewicz into what he calls a “plant-predominate” diet that completely transformed his health, and soon became the foundation of his medical practice. He is now the author of two books: Fiber Fueled, and the upcoming Fiber Fueled: The Cookbook, and has amassed an impressive Instagram following from people around the world seeking answers to their gut health questions and solutions for (all-too-common) digestive woes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

The Best Fiber Supplements for Gut Health, According to Registered Dietitians

Living in a world fascinated by (or obsessed with, depending on how you see it) health and wellness, certain topics of conversation—like diet and fitness—are common ground. That said, nowadays diet discussions (and product launches) are often less about whole foods (despite dietitians’ deep desire to educate society on their importance) and more about supplements that can help fill in the nutrition gaps that typically seem inevitable due to American eating patterns. While many of today’s supplements are thought to be overkill, fiber supplements remain a popular option among health-centric shoppers of all ages. The reason? The many, many health benefits of fiber.
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Well+Good

The Oldest Person on the Planet Just Shared the 2 Foods She Can’t Live Without, and You Bet They Spark Joy

Here's the thing about longevity: Like most things in life, much of it is about maintaining balance. While there's certainly no such thing as a fountain of youth or singular secret to becoming a centenarian, those who are interested in longevity can definitely learn a thing or two from Sister André—the oldest living person in the world, NBD—especially when it comes to the whole concept of 'everything in moderation.' In a recent interview with CNN, Sister André, a 118-year-old nun and oldest COVID-19 survivor who lives in southern France revealed two of her must-have snacks that keep her thriving: chocolate and wine.
HEALTH
FDA
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in May, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If, cosmically, April was a month of dreaming and planning—thanks to a handful of planets transiting in the mystical sign of Pisces—May will be all about action. That’s mostly thanks to Jupiter moving into the sign of fiery Aries on May 10, and in its classically expansive nature, dialing up that high-intensity energy all-around. Paired with a few other celestial transits, this Jupiterian shift will play a role in determining the best day in May, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and Here’s Why Managing IBS Is About Far More Than What You Eat’

If you're one of the millions of people with irritable bowel syndrome, also known as IBS, (between 10 and 15 percent of people in the U.S. have it), there's a good chance you've heard of an eating plan called the low-FODMAP diet. This eating plan was created in 2005 by experts at Melbourne's Monash University who were insightful enough to figure out that, for many, foods with short-chain carbs are poorly absorbed, leading to bloating and other digestive woes.
NUTRITION
Well+Good

Drinking Just One Cup of This Beverage Daily Helps Ensure Your Bones and Brain Stay Strong as You Age

If you grew up in the '90s, you probably can't hear "bone health" and not think of those Got Milk? ads. And while it's true that the calcium found in milk is an important building block for bones, it's not the only thing that's important when it comes to bone health. Plus, milk isn't necessarily the optimal way to consume calcium; vegetables like kale, bok choy, and broccoli all have higher rates of calcium absorption. If you want to sip on something good for your bones, put the kettle on and brew yourself a cup (or four) of tea.
NUTRITION
Well+Good

Reinvigorate Your Mental Health With This Month-Long Well-Being Roadmap

Recently, social entrepreneur and writer Rachel Cargle posted the following on Instagram: "Today I laughed on the phone for nearly an hour, made myself a cup of hot tea, apologized to my lover for something I said last night, didn't make time for the full nutritious dinner I craved, and walked gracefully through a heated discussion with a service provider #andthatwasenough."
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

How the Stress-Fighting Adaptogen Ashwagandha Helps You Sleep Better

Of all the ancient, stress-fighting herbs, collectively known as adaptogens, to go mainstream in recent years, ashwagandha may just be the most recognizable—if not the hardest to spell or pronounce (though eleuthero, reishi, and astragalus all give it some steep competition). For thousands of years, practitioners of Ayurvedic medicine have used ashwagandha to help address a whole host of health issues. Today, holistic health experts are just as ready to recommend the Indian herb to clients whose concerns range from chronic fatigue to thyroid imbalances.
FITNESS
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Says You Should Break These 6 Aerobic Exercise ‘Rules’

Aerobic exercise can seem fairly straightforward on the surface: Just get your heart rate up, and keep going. However, there is a confusing array of “rules” many of us fall for—like that cardio has to leave you panting to count, or that you can only get it in through vigorous activities like running or riding an indoor cycle until you feel like your legs are going to fall off.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

What a Dietitian Says You Need To Know About Using Fruit as a Source of Plant-Based Protein

By now, most health-conscious people are aware of how important eating protein is for achieving optimal health, stamina, and fitness. “There is a lot of research to protein's positive impact on energy levels, muscle strength and repair, immune health, and so much more,” explains functional medicine registered dietitian Brigid Titgemeier, RD. The good news is that many of the plant-based foods you already know and love are good sources of protein, from the classic soy-based proteins like tempeh and tofu to beans, nuts, and even plenty of vegetables.
RECIPES
Well+Good

Do All Fermented Foods Contain Probiotics?

Based on the findings of a recent report by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), this news may come as a bit of a surprise: Not all fermented foods have probiotics. According to the IFIC survey, only five percent of people are aware of this fact. “Many fermented foods are...
NUTRITION
Well+Good

What Your Feet Can Tell You About Your Health, According to a Podiatrist

There’s a lot you can learn about your overall well-being if you know what feet signs of health to look for—they can tell you about the condition of your circulatory system, for example. “A great way to test that blood flow is good is by using your feet,” says podiatrist and podiatric surgeon Dana Canuso, DPM, founder of Dr. Canuso Skincare for Feet. “Squeeze your [big] toe for a few seconds until it turns white” Once it does, release it and count how long it takes it to pink back up. Your toes regaining blood flow in about three seconds is a sign of good circulation, according to Dr. Canuso.
HEALTH
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

