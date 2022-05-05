ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Norway keeps rates on hold, remains on track for June hike

By Victoria Klesty, Gwladys Fouche
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhVDt_0fThGZkp00
Norwegian central bank Deputy Governor Ida Wolden Bache reacts as the bank presents its 2021 financial stability report, in Oslo Norway November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Victoria Klesty

OSLO, May 5 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday as widely expected and restated its plan to raise the cost of borrowing in June amid rapidly rising inflation.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee unanimously agreed to keep the rate steady at 0.75%, as predicted by a Reuters poll of economists. read more

"Based on the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in June," Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

Norges Bank in March raised rates for the third time since September and said it aims to hike three more times this year and a further four times in 2023, which would lift the benchmark rate to 2.5% by the end of next year.

For June, it pencilled in a hike to 1.0%.

The crown currency weakened to 9.84 against the euro at 0835 GMT from 9.79 just before Norges Bank's announcement.

Norges Bank noted it had discussed the potential impact of the war in Ukraine on the Norwegian economy and how there was "substantial uncertainty" around it. It also discussed the risk global inflation will accelerate further even as growth slows.

The bank was also "concerned" about the risk of faster price and wage inflation in Norway.

"If there are prospects of persistently high inflation, the policy rate may be raised more quickly than indicated by the policy rate forecast in the March Report," it said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years, to try to rein in inflation. read more

Norwegian headline inflation accelerated to 4.5% year-on-year in March although the core component, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, was up a more modest 2.1%.

While prices had increased somewhat less than expected, rising wage growth and imported goods inflation are expected to push up underlying inflation, Norges Bank said.

Registered unemployment meanwhile stands at just 1.9%, the lowest since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

"The labour market is tight, and unemployment is lower than projected," Norges Bank said.

The overall outlook, as expressed by Norges Bank, makes it likely that the monetary policy committee will stick to its plan of seven more hikes by the end of 2023, economists at Nordea Markets said.

"The war in Ukraine adds to economic uncertainty, but there (are) still good prospects for a continued upturn in the Norwegian economy," Nordea wrote in a note to clients.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche, Editing by Terje Solsvik, Kim Coghill and Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Britain and the US are ALREADY in recession and the Bank of England must CUT interest rates tomorrow, says ex-member of rate-setting committee

The UK economy is already in recesssion and the Bank of England should slash interest rates tomorrow, a former member of the rate-setting committee has claimed. Professor David Blanchflower, who sat on the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee between 2006 and 2009, insisted it would be an 'error' for interest rates to be raised further.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

No Place To Hide: Dollar's Surge Cuts Across Markets

"Our currency, your problem," were the words of a former U.S. Treasury secretary in 1971 to other finance ministers aghast at the dollar's surge. More than 50 years on, relentless dollar strength is again leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The U.S. currency vaulted to two-decade highs this...
MARKETS
NBC News

Inflation in Turkey soars to eye-popping near 70 percent in April

Inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 70 percent in April, official data showed Thursday, as skyrocketing prices eat away at earnings and put even basic necessities out of reach for many households. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 69.97 percent in April compared with the previous year,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Wage Inflation#Norges Bank#Norwegian#The March Report#The U S Federal Reserve
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Fed Raises Key Interest Rate but Skeptics Question the Impact on Inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve is bringing out the big guns — or at least the biggest guns it's willing to use at the moment, given widespread economic uncertainty. The central bank is raising its benchmark interest rate by half a percent and starting the process of winding down its $9 trillion balance sheet in an effort to bring down rampant inflation.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

US stocks see worst day this year as Fed rate hike rattles investors

US stock markets suffered their worst day of the year on Thursday as investors worried about the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise interest rates to tackle soaring inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 1,000 points (3.1%). The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 3.5% and 4.9% respectively. Tech stocks were particularly hard-hit, with Amazon dropping 7.6% and Tesla falling 8.3%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy