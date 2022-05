Over the weekend, Xbox has been in the middle of a huge controversy as server outages have sparked, once again, the debate about how their DRM works. With the current DRM technology in place, checking and verifying you’ve actually bought the game you want to play or subscribed a service at every access, it’s not just a matter of not being able to play online – Xbox games don’t work even if they’re offline, single-player experiences, during these outages.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO