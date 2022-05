Zac Gallen pitched seven innings and struck out seven for the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 4-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. German Marquez was the losing pitcher. He went six innings and gave up four runs. Three of those were earned. The Rockies will head to San Francisco for a three-game road trip. The Rockies are now 16-12 on the year and are in third place in the NL West.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 40 MINUTES AGO