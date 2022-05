May 1st through the 7th is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. With the start of hurricane season kicking off June 1st, now is a good time to get ready. While we hope the threat of a major hurricane hitting South Florida never materializes, it’s necessary to think about your evacuation plan now - because the last thing you want to do is map it all out as a hurricane approaches.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO