Opinion: To decarbonize CT by 2040, try renewable natural gas
By Sarah Wall
sheltonherald.com
3 days ago
With the ink barely dried on Connecticut’s 2022 legislative session, a few key issues clearly made legislators’ priority list — students' mental health and combatting juvenile crime both earned the support of bipartisan majorities and words of affirmation from the governor. But as the clock ticks another year closer to 2040,...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Gas prices in Pennsylvania have soared to a new record, leaving many people running on empty.Many can expect to pay more at the pump on Monday.At a GetGo location in McCandless, a gallon of regular gas was selling for $4.29, but just across the street at an Exxon location, it was $4.38 per gallon -- which is a record high in Pittsburgh, according to AAA.Pennsylvania average gas prices also have reached a record high at $4.51 per gallon.The national average sits a bit lower at $4.33 per gallon.Diesel gas also broke record, with average prices in Pennsylvania at $6.22 per gallon, compared to the national average of $5.54.AAA East Central's spokesperson says many factors play into the recent rise in prices, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China being on lockdown due to COVID-19, and the summer blend of gasoline being more expensive to produce.Click here for KDKA's Gas Tracker, where average prices throughout the country and region are updated daily.
WILMINGTON, Del., May 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration has secured commitments from 20 internet providers including Verizon (VZ.N), Comcast (CMCSA.O) and AT&T (T.N) to cut prices or increase internet speeds for millions of U.S. families, administration officials said. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will unveil the agreements...
After adding over 425,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
Comments / 0