2022 NBA Mock Draft May 5

By Joe DiTullio
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 3 days ago
The 2022 NBA playoffs are here, which means the 2022 NBA Draft won’t be too far behind. Here is the 2022 NBA Mock Draft May 5. Houston has a really good young guard in Jalen Green. They can pair him with Smith, who is an athletic big, who is capable of...

Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson fires back at Grizzlies over Morant-Poole play

Klay Thompson has officially entered the chat when it comes to the latest beef between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. During Golden State’s Game 3 win on Saturday, Warriors guard Jordan Poole drew the ire of the Grizzlies for an incident involving Ja Morant. In the second half, Morant was injured on a play where Poole appeared to grab Morant’s knee and pull it outward while going for the ball (video here).
Sports
Golden State Warriors Wanted To Trade Klay Thompson For James Harden: Sam Presti Rejected The Blockbuster Deal

In the summer of 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder were off on a trip to the NBA Finals. The team lost to the Miami Heat in five games, which featured a stellar group of future Hall of Famers. The group of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka were in their 20s and looked like they could run the table for years to come.
What Is Sage Steele's Net Worth? The Anchor Is Suing ESPN

Sage Steele is an iconic woman who has found major success in the sports world. The talented anchor first started her career as a sports reporter for WSBT-TV in South Bend, Ind., in 1997. Since then, Sage has been on fire with landing various gigs, including SportsCenter daytime coverage of the NBA Finals in 2012 and 2013.
Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
Ex-Warriors coach interviews with rival team

The Los Angeles Lakers have moved slowly in their search for a successor to Frank Vogel, who was fired after a 33-49 campaign. But earlier this week, the team touched base with a prospective replacement who would make LeBron James happy: former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson. Shams Charania...
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interview Former NBA Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers' coaching search is starting to heat up. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the team interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts for the position on Friday. Stotts and the Blazers mutually agreed to part ways last June. Prior to get his exit, he...
James Harden Promises The Philadelphia 76ers Will Beat The Miami Heat In The Next Two Games: "We'll Go Home And Take Care Of Business And Be Back For Game 5."

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently down 0-2 to the Miami Heat in their second-round series. They absolutely need to win their next two games at home to give themselves a good chance of winning the series. Despite their position right now, guard James Harden is confident in the team's chances....
Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
Should the Knicks Move Up in the 2022 NBA Draft?

The options are truly limitless for the Knicks this offseason, with the 2022 NBA Draft presenting the chance to trade up to find a prized prospect. With the 11th-best draft odds, the New York Knicks sit in a unique position entering the 2022 NBA Draft. While New York continues to gather assets for their next move, they continue to add talent to the roster, hoping to stay afloat. The rare “middle” of the pack suggests the Knicks can go just about anywhere in this draft, but they could also use an elite talent while also already having several young pieces on the roster from the last three years.
Could Lakers And Nets Superteam Beat The Rest Of The League: LeBron James And Kevin Durant Against Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were expected to challenge for the NBA championship this year. Actually, these were the two teams with the highest odds of making the NBA Finals and competing against each other for the elusive NBA title. But that did not happen, because the Lakers missed the play-in and the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs.
The Game Haus

