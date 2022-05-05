ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over half of child car seats have toxic flame retardants and PFAS – US study

By Tom Perkins
The Guardian
 3 days ago
The study checked more than 600 components on 25 seats manufactured by popular brands in the US and EU, like Graco, Baby Trend and Evenflo. Photograph: LPETTET/Getty Images/iStockphoto

More than half of children’s car seats tested for toxic flame retardants and PFAS contain the dangerous substances, a new report in the US has found.

The analysis, conducted by the Ecology Center, an environmental and consumer advocacy group, also found all car seats costing under $100 contained either PFAS or flame retardant, which means lower-income children are more likely to be exposed.

Meanwhile, there is “no evidence” the nation’s flammability standards have prevented car seat deaths over the last 50 years, the Ecology Center wrote in its report.

“Many car seat companies are creating a hazardous exposure problem to follow a broken regulation,” it added.

The study checked more than 600 components on 25 seats manufactured by popular brands in the US and EU, like Graco, Baby Trend and Evenflo.

Phosphorus- and bromine-containing flame retardants are linked to developmental disorders, cancer, endocrine disruption, diabetes and other serious issues. PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of about 9,000 compounds often used to make products water-, stain- and grease-resistant. The chemicals are linked to cancer, thyroid disease, liver problems, decreased immunity, high cholesterol and more. They are known as “forever chemicals” due to their longevity in the environment.

The substances can be breathed in or ingested as they break off from the materials that they are applied to, and can also be absorbed by the skin.

Overall, 55% of the 22 US seats contained phosphorus-based flame retardant in the upholstery, and nine also contained bromine in the upholstery or foam.

Car seats purchased in the EU did not contain phosphorus-based flame retardants, even when the same product sold in the US did. However, several EU seats contained bromine, though that is of lower concern because it is probably in foam that is covered by upholstery.

Four seats marketed as water- and stain-resistant contained PFAS, as did two strollers. None of the strollers contained flame retardants.

Manufacturers use wool or dense, tightly woven polyester fabric as alternatives to flame retardants, said Melissa Cooper Sargent, Ecology Center’s green living resources director. But it’s difficult for manufacturers to build and sell flame retardant-free seats for under $100 because the chemicals are cheaper than thick polyester fabrics.

“Companies are saying, ‘That’s as low as we can go,’” Cooper Sargent told the Guardian.

That has forced the Ecology Center to turn its attention to regulations it sees as unnecessary.

Cooper Sargent said US flammability rules trace back to cigarette manufacturers that wanted the chemicals used in furniture and car seats to prevent fires started by people dropping cigarettes.

The vast majority of modern car fires are started in the engine block, so flame retardants are largely ineffective, Cooper Sargent said. Moreover, the chemicals create a health hazard for firefighters who may inhale the smoke.

The EU recently changed its 50-year-old flame retardant standard that was based on US rules.

Ecology Center is pressuring legislators and the US Department of Transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg,to follow suit, and is stressing that current rules unfairly expose lower-income kids. The proposal, Cooper Sargent added, has the support of 40 environmental and consumer advocacy groups, as well as the Juvenile Manufacturers Trade Association.

“Affordable car seats should come without chemical costs to kids,” the Ecology Center wrote.

#Pfas#European Union#Flame Retardant#Strollers#Vehicles#Eu#Graco Baby Trend#Lpettet#The Ecology Center
