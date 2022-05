Not long after COVID hit, a second epidemic — of gun violence — swept the country. Rates of shootings soared. New York City was no exception. Often, coverage of gun violence fails to relate the human toll and the complicated causes of violence. Last year, The Trace partnered with Brooklyn-based BRIC TV to produce a series of documentaries exploring the nuances of violence, how individuals and their communities are coping with loss and disruption, and also how they’re catalyzing efforts to make their city safer.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO