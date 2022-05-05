2 young women injured in east Columbus drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said that a woman turned herself in after an investigation revealed she was involved in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tristan Foor in 2021. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 4000 block of Aspen Pine Boulevard on Jan. 27, 2021. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old woman was indicted Thursday for her alleged involvement in the shooting death of Tolen L. Flowers. Shawnquita Howard, of Columbus, is accused of shooting the 30-year-old victim in the head near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street on April 16, according to court records with the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say three women are accused of separate thefts from a northeast Columbus Meijer. Police say the first theft at the Meijer on Hamilton Road, happened April 4, when the female suspect pushed a cart full of merchandise near the exit and waited for the door greeter to be distracted […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
After the grandparents of a 16-month-old were arrested for outstanding warrants, video shows a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Deputy comforting the child while waiting for her other family members to arrive. Body camera footage of Ohio Deputy Carey, who is not a father, showed extreme care and sensitivity to the child, just as any parent […]
Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a Marion man in March. Christian Gutierrez, of Marion, was re-indicted Thursday for his reported involvement in the shooting death of Charles A. Feliciano, 27, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in March at the […]
Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on a north Columbus shooting at a store for its “Midweek Crime Special.” Police say a man went into the Ameristop Food Mart on Walford St. just before 7:00pm on April 17 trying to sell a pair of shoes to […]
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
Ohio Man Killed During Barbershop ShootingScreenshot. An Ohio man was shot to death during a shooting at a barbershop that remains under investigation. Lawrence Jefferson is a 51-year-old man who was found dead on the scene of the shooting in Columbus, which took place at Executive Barber Salon.
WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A caller advising police of an unknown person in her driveway led to the discovery of narcotics, cash and sawed-off handguns locked in a safe inside a West Portsmouth home. Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police arrived at the 500 block of Coleman Road in West Portsmouth, where a Ford Mustang […]
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police have released the name of the driver who was killed in a car crash in the Altizer area in Cabell County, late Wednesday night. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says Robert Todd McBride, Jr., 29, of South Point, Ohio, was driving too fast on Guyan River Road.
UPDATE: Police said Ratliff returned home on Friday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from the east side of Columbus has been found. Roberta M. Ratliff was reported missing around 7 a.m. Monday near East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road, according to a news release Thursday from Columbus police. […]
