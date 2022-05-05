ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Update: Search Continues For Missing Mankato Woman

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrief update that the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office expanded the search area north of Eagle Lake today and did not locate...

ktoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Investigators share new details on Mankato woman’s disappearance

Investigators don’t suspect foul play in the disappearance of a missing Mankato woman. Nyawuor Chuol, 30, was reported missing April 25. She was last seen in Mankato by family, but police later learned she had been dropped off at the Eagle Lake Casey’s store at about 8:45 p.m. that same night. She left the gas station on foot.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

No results in search for missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Iowa – Searchers in Blue Earth County failed to find a missing woman Wednesday or any indication of where she might be. Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen on April 25 at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake. A search of the area began Monday and expanded into the area north of Eagle Lake on Wednesday. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the MN State Patrol helicopter assisted by searching wetland and slough areas from the air while deputies and members of the Eagle Lake Fire Department conducted an extensive ground search of wooded areas.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Charged With Murder in Central Minnesota

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that 53-year-old Michael Munger has been charged with 2nd-egree murder for the death of 43-year-old Lynnie Loucks. Munger was arraigned in Crow Wing County Court Friday.
BRAINERD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
Blue Earth County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Eagle Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Blue Earth County, MN
Eagle Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Fire#The Mn State Patrol#Sheriff S Office
CBS Minnesota

Criminal Complaint Unsealed: Suspect, 14, Allegedly Returned To Lily Peters’ Body To ‘Hide Her Better’

Featured video is from May 5. Article originally published May 6. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl allegedly returned to the body to “hide her better” after she was reported missing, according to the unsealed criminal complaint. On Friday, the criminal complaint was unsealed, but the identity of the 14-year-old boy accused in 10-year-old Lily Peters’ death has not been released. The boy, who has lived in Chippewa County his entire life, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree sexual assault, all felonies. Prosecutors say the boy confessed to investigators that...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting, Making Him 6th Homicide Victim In Past 8 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, marking the city’s sixth homicide in the past eight days. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Knox Avenue North just before 6 p.m., where they found a victim who was in his 20s. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. (credit: CBS) Witnesses tell police this was a drive-by shooting. This is the city’s 28th homicide of the year, and police spokesperson Garrett Parten says the rate of killings is on pace with 2021, which was almost a record year. “We need people to stand shoulder to shoulder and stand up in this community,” Parten said. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
KFYR-TV

Delays on I-94 as police conduct search

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in both east and westbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatch audio, police were conducting a search for someone in the area. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Moorhead Police Department with traffic control on the...
MOORHEAD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy