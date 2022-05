Vicky White and Casey White’s getaway car has been found abandoned in the Bethesda area of Williamson County, Tennessee. The orange/copper Ford Edge was found about 2:20 p.m. April 29 and towed, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. This was about an hour before Lauderdale County officials realized the assistant director of corrections and the murder suspect were missing.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO