Mobile, AL

Risk of severe weather tomorrow morning

By Michael White
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Midmorning temps are already in the mid 80s with plenty of muggy air all over the Gulf Coast. It’ll feel similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and very little...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Highs will climb into the 80s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - By midday, the threat has started to end and your Friday afternoon and evening should be OK. Highs today will reach into the 80s, and the air will turn slightly less humid for the Mother’s Day weekend but it will be toasty with highs around 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Morning temps will drop down to the low 60s for the start of Saturday and Sunday so a slight break in the muggy air is coming in. Next week will start off mostly dry and hot with highs of around 90 each day.
MOBILE, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Storm damage rips wall from building in Daphne

UPDATE(7:23 a.m.) — A home on Harmon Street was damaged in the storm. This home is the only one on the street to have sustained storm damage. The Window was broken and the roof was ripped apart. UPDATE(7:14 a.m.) — Along Capital Drive in Daphne two sheds have been blown down the street from the […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm flattens Mobile Family Dollar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather flattened a Family Dollar in Mobile early Friday morning. It happened at about 3 am on Montgomery Street as a strong line of storms rolled through Mobile County. The storm crushed the Family Dollar that’s attached to a Greer’s. There appears to be a tree down and storm damage […]
MOBILE, AL
WAAY-TV

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for 5 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Limestone counties until 9 p.m. Lincoln County in Tennessee also is included. Count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated with the most accurate information on severe weather. Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WKRG News 5

Neighbors hope storm-smashed Family Dollar makes comeback

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Neighbors in a Mobile community hit by a tornado this week hope the Family Dollar can make a comeback. The store in Mobile’s “Down the Bay” community is special to a lot of people. Branching out from the store you can still see the scars of Friday’s storm. Windows were boarded-up […]
MOBILE, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baldwin, Covington, Escambia, Geneva, Houston, Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Covington; Escambia; Geneva; Houston; Mobile SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 184 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN COVINGTON ESCAMBIA GENEVA HOUSTON MOBILE
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 957 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Robertsdale, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gonzalez, Robertsdale, Loxley, Molino, Summerdale and Silverhill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

