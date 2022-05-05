Risk of severe weather tomorrow morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - By midday, the threat has started to end and your Friday afternoon and evening should be OK. Highs today will reach into the 80s, and the air will turn slightly less humid for the Mother’s Day weekend but it will be toasty with highs around 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Morning temps will drop down to the low 60s for the start of Saturday and Sunday so a slight break in the muggy air is coming in. Next week will start off mostly dry and hot with highs of around 90 each day.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO