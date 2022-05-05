Risk of severe weather tomorrow morning

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 957 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Robertsdale, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gonzalez, Robertsdale, Loxley, Molino, Summerdale and Silverhill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
