Celebrity florist Seema Bansal Chadha knows what her A-list clients have their eyes on when it comes to Mother's Day floral arrangements. "She's more of a white and nude girl," the owner of Venus ET Fleur tells PEOPLE of client Kim Kardashian's floral color palette preference. "She does like the occasional red rose. She's been a huge supporter. The whole family has. Kris Jenner has. They're always supporting anything that we're launching. If we send something or if they receive something from us, then usually it's the more neutral kind of colors— and they definitely love roses. You definitely will see our products within their homes or them gifting it out as well."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO