Four years ago, Greenbacker’s Brookfield Farm sold off its herd of hundreds of cows as milk prices dropped and dairy subsidies dwindled, and now, the 415-acre farm in Durham is going down the same road: it is up for sale. “It was an inevitable decision once we made the decision to sell the cows, looking back on it,” Joe Greenbacker, the oldest of four siblings who own the farm, said. “To me — ...

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO