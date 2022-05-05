ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

In the 608: “Kindness Bank” inspiring positive change in the community

By Josh Spreiter
MADISON, Wis. – There’s new type of non-profit in the Dane County area. It’s called “ Kindness Bank.

Julie Ann Gullickson is the Executive Director & Co-Founder of Kindness Bank. The goal is to invest in improving community health & well-being through the “Impact of Kindness,” both personally and professionally.

In addition, Kindness Bank created a new Madison meetup group called “ Dane County Kind .” Their first Impact of Kindness community event is coming up Saturday, May 7th at Liliana’s in Fitchburg. Dave Heide is sponsoring the event venue.

It is co-hosted with Paulo Delgado, the founder of Dane County Neighbors Helping Neighbors , which is a 20,000 member Facebook group.

The intent of the event is to discuss what is working and what is needed in resources in Dane County to impact community health and well-being.

