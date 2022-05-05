ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Jordan tears into Man United’s Jesse Lingard

By Andrew Walker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being with Manchester United his whole career, attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is set to depart the club this summer. The English playmaker, who joined the Red Devils’ youth academy over 20-years-ago, will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign and after failing to sign a renewal,...

The Guardian

Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action

Eddie Howe has worked wonders at Newcastle since arriving on 8 November – but only in one type of match. Against the big six (also, as things stand, the top six, despite Ralf Rangnick’s best efforts), Howe has managed only one point. The drubbing at the Etihad on Sunday was Newcastle’s 10th defeat in 11 meetings with the big six, the exception being the draw with Manchester United. But against the smaller fry, Howe has made all the difference. He inherited a team with no league wins and half as many points as Watford (five, from 10 games). On his watch Newcastle have racked up 11 victories, as many as Chelsea in the same period. They have one last chance to beat a big-six club when Arsenal visit St James’ Park next Monday. Tim de Lisle.
Simon Jordan
Ralf Rangnick
Jesse Lingard
David Moyes

