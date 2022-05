Raleigh, N.C. — The News & Observer reported that next year the Triangle will get another location of New York’s Shake Shack. This one will be in the city’s Village District, right next to Flying Biscuit, and two doors down from Cape Fear Seafood Company. The Triangle’s first Shake Shack opened in Cary’s Waverly Place in 2019. That was followed by a concession counter in the PNC Arena last December; and another traditional location is currently in the works in Chapel Hill’s Eastgate Crossing shopping center, opening in the former Zoes Kitchen space. The burger brand launched as a kiosk in New York City’s Madison Square Park and has grown into a worldwide champion of classic American burgers. The Raleigh location will be their ninth in North Carolina. Visit Shake Shack here.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO